NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80. Equities analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at $2,785,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at $3,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

