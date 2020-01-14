NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $251.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average of $191.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

