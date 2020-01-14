NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $155.00 at S&P Equity Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by S&P Equity Research from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.89.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

