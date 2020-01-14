NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NYMT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.74.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 165,301 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

