Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,507.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,010.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 71.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

