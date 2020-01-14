Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,582 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

