Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Onespan has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Onespan by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Onespan by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Onespan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Onespan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

