Open Trading Network Hits Market Cap of $20,270.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $20,270.00 and $231.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

