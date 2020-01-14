Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Opera by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Opera by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Opera by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the period. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

