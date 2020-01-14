Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

JEF opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $20,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 570.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 714,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

