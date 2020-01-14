Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,870 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 203.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 774,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 369,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

