Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.09.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.