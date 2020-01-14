Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 594,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $479,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OEC stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.34 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

