Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Oxford BioMedica stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $571.42 million, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

