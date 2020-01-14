Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

