PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 228.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after purchasing an additional 970,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PACCAR by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,217 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

