Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.55.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

