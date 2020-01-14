Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 175,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

