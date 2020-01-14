Paragon Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $365,683.00 and $16.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

