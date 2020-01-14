Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 12,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of PE opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Parsley Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

