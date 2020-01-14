Pathfinder Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.41.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

