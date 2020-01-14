Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,084 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

