Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Corning stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

