Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after buying an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,188,000 after buying an additional 456,906 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,097,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,932,000 after buying an additional 512,563 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,967,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after buying an additional 429,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,369 shares of company stock valued at $90,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.