Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

