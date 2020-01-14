Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,100,000 after purchasing an additional 319,822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $4,247,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

