Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $167.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

