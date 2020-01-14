Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 637 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.26. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.