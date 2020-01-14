Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,440.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $985.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,441.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,351.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,244.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

