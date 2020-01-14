Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 350 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Xylem’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock worth $924,628 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

