PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $6,028.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

