PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PDLB opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $255.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 0.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

