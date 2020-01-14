Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

PED stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Pedevco has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 252,425 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $378,637.50. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 29,338 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $46,647.42. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 339,961 shares of company stock valued at $518,246.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pedevco worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pedevco

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

