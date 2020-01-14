Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

GYM opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.98) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. GYM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $417.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

