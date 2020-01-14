Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of PUB opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $559.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $108,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,233,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

