PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $136.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

