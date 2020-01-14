Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) vs. Chegg (NASDAQ:CHGG) Financial Survey

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chegg and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $321.08 million 15.53 -$14.89 million $0.09 457.89 Perdoceo Education $581.30 million 2.22 $55.18 million $1.05 17.48

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Chegg. Perdoceo Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chegg and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 1 11 0 2.92 Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $45.59, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -3.27% 9.53% 3.40% Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Chegg on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

