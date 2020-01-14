Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after acquiring an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after acquiring an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $73,898,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,490,450,000 after acquiring an additional 140,627 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.25.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $376.83 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $254.56 and a twelve month high of $383.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

