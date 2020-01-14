Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.30 and a 1-year high of $106.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

