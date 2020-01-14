Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 559,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $203,493,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 268,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $97,609,000 after buying an additional 143,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.88.

BA stock opened at $330.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.57. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

