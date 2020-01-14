Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 14.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 288,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

