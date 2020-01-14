Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $432,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 484,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 184,594 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 539,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

