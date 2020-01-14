Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,217,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

