Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8862 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

