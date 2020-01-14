Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27,368.7% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,106 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,598.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,479,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,841,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.