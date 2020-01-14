PerkinElmer, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for PerkinElmer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.10 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

PKI stock opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 32.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

