PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

