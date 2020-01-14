PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

