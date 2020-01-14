PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.48 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

