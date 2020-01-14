Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 240 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.16).

Several research firms have weighed in on PETS. Citigroup lowered Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PETS stock opened at GBX 274.40 ($3.61) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

